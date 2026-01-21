Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Four people were displaced following a house fire on Tuesday night in Colorado Springs

The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a house fire on Hackamore Drive just before 11 p.m. last night. While four people have been displaced, no injuries were reported after everyone inside escaped the blaze.
Four people were displaced Tuesday night after a house fire on the north side of Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department said when they arrived just before 10:00 p.m., they found flames from the blaze venting through the roof of the home. Thankfully, all the residents inside the home were able to escape.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire along Hackamore Drive, which is north of the North Academy and Austin Bluffs Parkway intersection. Crews remained on scene to monitor hotspots through the remainder of the evening.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at the time of this article's publication.

