Four people were displaced following a house fire on Tuesday night in Colorado Springs

Four people were displaced Tuesday night after a house fire on the north side of Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department said when they arrived just before 10:00 p.m., they found flames from the blaze venting through the roof of the home. Thankfully, all the residents inside the home were able to escape.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire along Hackamore Drive, which is north of the North Academy and Austin Bluffs Parkway intersection. Crews remained on scene to monitor hotspots through the remainder of the evening.

Fire on Hackamore Dr. has been extinguished. 4 residents will be displaced. No injuries and all residents were able to escape the home. Fire crews will remain onscene to monitor for any hot spots. The cause of the fire is not known at this time. pic.twitter.com/JbPiFxM2yD — Colorado Springs Fire Department (@CSFDPIO) January 21, 2026

The cause of the fire remains unknown at the time of this article's publication.

___

She Was Bitten by a Rattlesnake. Her Response Was to 'Cowgirl Up.' Just weeks after a rattlesnake bite nearly killed her, 10-year-old Juliette Schubert was back competing in rodeos. This inspiring story of resilience shows how she not only got back on her horse but went on to become an all-around champion. She Was Bitten by a Rattlesnake. Her Response Was to 'Cowgirl Up'.

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.