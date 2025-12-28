Four Colorado Lottery Powerball tickets win big; three in southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Four Colorado Lottery Powerball players won big this holiday season, in addition to the person in Arkansas who won the $1.82 billion Powerball drawing on Christmas Eve.

Three of those Colorado players were here in southern Colorado.

The tickets were sold at the following locations;



Colorado Springs

$500,000 winner at King Soopers (1070 W Baptist Road) $100,000 winner at Circle K (3211 Cenntenial Boulevard)

Pueblo

$100,000 winner at Alta Convenience (504 S Prairie Avenue)



In Douglas County, one winner went home with a $100,000 ticket, sold at the 7 Eleven in Lonetree, Colorado.

