Fountain Fire Department investigating abandoned trailer fire

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — On Sunday afternoon, firefighters with the Fountain Fire Department (FFD) responded to a fire near Mesa Ridge Parkway and Sneffels Street.
According to Fountain Fire, the building was an abandoned single-wide trailer home. Firefighters contained the blaze before it spread and are now investigating the cause of the fire.
There were no reported injuries.
