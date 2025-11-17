Fountain Fire Department investigating abandoned trailer fire

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — On Sunday afternoon, firefighters with the Fountain Fire Department (FFD) responded to a fire near Mesa Ridge Parkway and Sneffels Street.

According to Fountain Fire, the building was an abandoned single-wide trailer home. Firefighters contained the blaze before it spread and are now investigating the cause of the fire.

There were no reported injuries.

