Fountain Creek Regional Trail to close temporarily for infrastructure changes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Fountain Creek Regional Trail will be temporarily closed starting Monday, January 12, to allow Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) crews to conduct infrastructure changes.

CSU is replacing existing wooden powerline poles with steel monopoles to support a larger variety of electric transmission lines.

El Paso County officials say the Fountain Creek Regional Trail is the only viable access route into the project area, which extends from Stratmoor Valley to the northern end of Bandley Road near Camping World.

A map of the closure can be found below;

El Paso County

The trail will be closed until Friday, April 24, 2026, with the closure extending from Stratmoor Valley Park and Trailhead in the north to Camping World in the south.

Northbound hikers are encouraged to turn around at John Ceresa Memorial Park.

