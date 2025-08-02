Fort Collins teen qualifies for baton twirling world championship

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fossil Ridge High School senior is heading to Italy on August 4 to compete in the World Championships for Baton Twirling.

Byron Anderson, 17, recently came off a first place win for his performance at the U.S. National Baton Twirling Championships in Daytona Beach, Florida. Now, he's taking his national talents, international.

"This is going to be my fifth world championships. I've been able to compete in Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands, England," Byron said. And Italy next week."

The Fort Collins teen has been practicing his routines for a year, and plans to compete in solo, 2-baton and 3-baton competitions.

Scripps News Denver watched him practice for his high-pressure performance and asked what it takes to compete at this level.

"A ton of practice and some really good coaches and, yeah, just a really good work ethic," Byron said.

His coach is Debbie Salem. She lives in California, so stepping in as "coach" when Debbie can't be in person, is Byron's mom Heather Anderson.

We watched as she offered critiques, like keeping his flips consistent and on pattern.

But it was in the moments of frequent laughter, the pride she has in her son became more than evident.

"The time and the energy and the dedication that he's put in to be able to have this moment, to be able to showcase his love for the sport and be able to share that with the world and with the people around him," Heather said.

The duo leaves Sunday for Italy, and will be there all week.

Byron said he's excited to represent Fort Collins and the state.

___

Historic Colorado mining town gets grant to revive blighted buildings Victor, Colorado's last gold mining town, receives $50,000 grant to restore historic buildings as the community works to revitalize while addressing housing affordability challenges. Historic Colorado mining town gets grant to revive blighted buildings

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.