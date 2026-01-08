Fort Carson training area to begin prescribed burns, continuing through early Spring

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — Prescribed burns are going to begin this month at the Fort Carson training area and at the Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site, and will continue through early Spring.

Fort Carson says the prescribed burn program is crucial in reducing wildland fire potential, but burns will only be conducted if the weather permits.

The burns are used to reduce heavy vegetation and also to facilitate military training within maneuver and training areas.

Residents along Interstate 25 and Highway 115 corridors will most likely see smoke from the fires from Colorado Springs to Pueblo, and along Highway 350 in Las Animas County.

Concerned community members are asked to call Fort Carson at (719)526-9849.

