Fort Carson to conduct field artillery training; increase in noise expected

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division Artillery, 4th Infantry Division, will be conducting field artillery training on Fort Carson for almost two weeks in December.

Starting December 1 through December 12, residents in the area should expect an increase in noise and dust during the day and through the night, south of the main post.

Fort Carson officials say the training is required to validate crews and is a regular part of the division's training.

Any noise complaints can be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719)526-9849.

Monument Target Plans Continue to Take Shape, Some are for it and Some Against Word of a new big box store north of Colorado Springs has some people upset. The new development is reportedly headed to Monument, but those who live there say this could take away the area's small-town charm. Monument Target Plans Continue to Take Shape, Some are for it and Some Against

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.