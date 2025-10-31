Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Fort Carson temporarily closes gates Friday morning after driver fails to stop

Fort Carson Gate
KOAA 5
Fort Carson Gate
Posted

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — All Fort Carson gates were temporarily closed on Friday morning after a driver at one of the gates failed to make a stop.

Fort Carson officials say that around 5:30 a.m., a driver traveling through Gate 3 refused to stop, resulting in the closure of all gates.

By 7:30 a.m. Friday, all gate operations had returned to normal.

No one was injured.

Viral Social Media Post Claims 'Maggot' in Food - Restaurant Fights Back with Proof

Rebecca VanGorden's photo from El Super Taco sparked viral controversy when commenters claimed they saw a maggot in the food. The Colorado Springs restaurant requested a health department inspection, which concluded the item was actually rice, not what social media suggested.

Viral Social Media Post Claims 'Maggot' in Food - Restaurant Fights Back with Proof

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community