Fort Carson temporarily closes gates Friday morning after driver fails to stop

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — All Fort Carson gates were temporarily closed on Friday morning after a driver at one of the gates failed to make a stop.
Fort Carson officials say that around 5:30 a.m., a driver traveling through Gate 3 refused to stop, resulting in the closure of all gates.
By 7:30 a.m. Friday, all gate operations had returned to normal.
No one was injured.
