Fort Carson confirms a fire is burning in a part of the training area, with smoke visible

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — Smoke has been visible throughout much of the late morning and afternoon from the Fort Carson area.

Officials with the Mountain Post have confirmed there is a fire in the vast training area on base.

We can confirm the presence of a fire within Fort Carson’s training area. The Fort Carson Fire Department is actively responding and receiving assets and support from city and county partners. No injuries have been reported and no infrastructure has been impacted by the fire. We are working to determine the size of the fire and will provide updates as more information becomes available. Smoke will continue to be visible along I-25 and Highway 115 Fort Carson Spokesperson

Details on the size of the fire were not immediately shared. Smoke will be visible along the I-25 and Highway 115 corridors.

No evacuations have been issued as a result of this fire.

