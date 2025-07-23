Former New Life Senior Pastor Brady Boyd starts new ministry in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — After being asked by New Life Church’s board of elders to leave his 18-year job as senior pastor and stepping down on June 11, Brady Boyd has started his own organization, Psalm 68 Ministries, out of his home in Colorado Springs.

“After pastoring faithfully at New Life Church for almost two decades, our calling to serve widows, orphans and the forgotten, as well as ministry leaders, remains alive and active,” his new website reads, according to our news partner's at The Gazette.

In appealing for donations, Boyd said he, his wife, Pam, and supporters will work with children in the Pikes Peak region, Guatemala, Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic and other sites.

The megachurch’s seven-member board of elders believes Boyd lied about his knowledge of alleged sexual abuse on the part of the previous pastor he worked for in Texas, from 2001 to 2007, before he was offered the head position at New Life.

Boyd told congregants at a June 8 church service that he did not know the victim, Cindy Clemishire, was 12 years old when the alleged sexual abuse started by Robert Morris, former pastor of Gateway Church in Texas.

Boyd also stated that he was not aware of the situation at all until last summer, when Clemishire came forward publicly with her claims against Morris.

Boyd has maintained his position that he had no prior information about the matter, despite emails and other materials presented in a lawsuit Morris is involved with in Texas that seem to indicate otherwise.

Some New Life members have supported Boyd’s stance and protested church leaders’ decision to ask him to leave.

Boyd provides daily morning posts on social media, and Facebook follower Renee Pelaez wrote on Wednesday that her family is “so hurt (and quite frankly, angry) by what happened that I have to remind myself daily that if YOU can show grace and forgiveness, then surely I can, too.”

Boyd replied, “It has not been easy. We are letting the Lord fight our battles.”

Boyd’s Psalm 68 Ministries will provide projects such as drilling wells for clean water, building schools and churches, and supporting education and medical clinics throughout Central and South America, according to the website.

Boyd also will offer consulting services to train, encourage and coach pastors, “especially those who have been wounded by the rigors of ministry.”

For donating, pastors can receive “personal and tactical coaching,” which can include weekend preaching by Boyd, team development, and elder and board training.

The work will be overseen by Trinity Fellowship Church in Amarillo, Texas, Boyd wrote on social media. The church was founded in 1977 and led by Jimmy Evans, who resigned from working as lead apostolic senior pastor at Gateway Church in 2020 over what he said were concerns about “the dishonest and toxic leadership environment created by Robert Morris and the Gateway leadership,” as reported in Christian media. Evans admitted to knowing Morris had an affair in the 1980s when he was a minister but denied knowing Clemishire was a minor.

The Boyds, who have been married for 36 years and have worked together in Christian ministry since then, will continue to live and serve in Colorado Springs, the website says.

The new ministry is named after Psalm 68, which reads in part: “A father to the fatherless, a defender of widows, is God in his holy dwelling. God sets the lonely in families, he leads out the prisoners with singing …”

The Gazette's Debbie Kelley contributed to this web story.

___

Erosion concerns along a busy Colorado highway A News5 viewer reached out concerned about erosion along Highway 24. Erosion concerns along a busy Colorado highway

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.