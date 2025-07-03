Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Flying out of DIA for the 4th of July weekend? The changes, closures you need to know about before you go

The Fourth of July weekend is traditionally the busiest time for Denver International Airport. Denver7 is showing you how the airport is gearing up for the rush, and how you can avoid any travel headaches.
DENVER — It’s not just Thanksgiving and the winter holiday season that make up peak travel days at Denver International Airport.

“Typically, our busiest week of the year is right around the Fourth of July,” Matt Robb, the airport’s Senior Vice President of Technical Operations, told the Scripps News Group last week. “That Sunday after the Fourth of July tends to be a peak travel day for us. So on that day, we will be running every train [between gates and the terminal] that we possibly can in the system.”

Last year, the airport broke its own record on July 7, 2024, with more than 93,000 passengers screened at security that day.

“While we don't expect to reach that same number this year, we do expect a very, very busy week ahead,” said Robb.

Wednesday’s travelers were thankful for a lack of turbulence and a relatively smooth day passing through the airport.

“I’ve been here a lot when it's a lot more crowded, and this is pretty good,” said Tom Kiffmeyer, flying to Cincinnati on his way to Kentucky. “If you plan, you know, you're going to be okay.”

Denver7 has tips for those planning to fly out of DIA this weekend.

The airport offers ways to track security wait times and which parking areas are open or closed.

Parking

West Economy is already full, with construction forcing 2,500 spots to close through this summer, according to the airport.

DIA expects lots and garages near the terminal, and the Pikes Peak shuttle lot, to fill up quickly, possibly as soon as Thursday. The airport says once that happens, the Longs Peak shuttle lot will open.

Those worried about finding a spot can reserve one online ahead of time for $45 a day.

The airport also suggests alternate transportation during the holiday weekend, including Bustang or the RTD A Line.

Security

Regardless of how travelers arrive at the airport this week, DIA suggests they arrive two hours before boarding.

South Security (on Level 5) and West Security (on Level 6) will be open, though West Security closes at 7:30 p.m. Both have TSA PreCheck lines, though the airport designates South as the primary checkpoint for standard screening and West as the primary checkpoint for travelers with TSA PreCheck.

Bridge Security is closed due to construction, while a new East Security area on Level 6 is expected to open in early August.

Check-In

If travelers need to check in or check a bag before security, they may need to check a map first.

The biggest carriers — United, Southwest and Frontier — are still upstairs on Level 6. All other airlines have temporarily relocated to Level 5 because of construction.

