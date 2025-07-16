Flash Flood Warning in effect in Manitou Springs, City issues evacuations for facilities

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Pueblo has issued a Flash Flood Warning for west central El Paso County, which includes the City of Manitou Springs.
The Warning will be in effect until 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 16.
With the heavy rainfall in the area, flash flooding has begun or is expected to begin soon. Doppler radars show that one to two inches of rain have already fallen.
The city says hazards associated with this warning include:
- Flash flooding of small creeks and streams
- Urban flooding in streets, highways, and underpasses
- Mudslides in steep terrain involving rock, mud, vegetation and debris
Additionally, the city reports that there are "rapidly rising water levels in Fountain Creek," and the following city facilities are closed until further notice:
- Manitou Springs Pool & Fitness Center
- Manitou Springs City Hall
- Parking and Mobility Offices (400 Manitou Ave)
If you are in a flood-prone area, you are urged to seek higher ground immediately and avoid walking and driving through floodwaters.
For emergencies, call 911.
