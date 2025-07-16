Flash Flood Warning in effect in Manitou Springs, City issues evacuations for facilities

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Pueblo has issued a Flash Flood Warning for west central El Paso County, which includes the City of Manitou Springs.

The Warning will be in effect until 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 16.

With the heavy rainfall in the area, flash flooding has begun or is expected to begin soon. Doppler radars show that one to two inches of rain have already fallen.

The city says hazards associated with this warning include:



Flash flooding of small creeks and streams

Urban flooding in streets, highways, and underpasses

Mudslides in steep terrain involving rock, mud, vegetation and debris

Additionally, the city reports that there are "rapidly rising water levels in Fountain Creek," and the following city facilities are closed until further notice:



Manitou Springs Pool & Fitness Center

Manitou Springs City Hall

Parking and Mobility Offices (400 Manitou Ave)



If you are in a flood-prone area, you are urged to seek higher ground immediately and avoid walking and driving through floodwaters.

For emergencies, call 911.

___

Colorado woman fighting to keep greenhouse A Colorado woman is fighting to keep her greenhouse that Teller County says needs to come down. News5 shares both sides of the battle. Colorado woman fighting to keep greenhouse

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.