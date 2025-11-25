Five killed, including three juveniles in Douglas County crash Monday evening

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. – A crash involving three vehicles on Highway 83 near Franktown on Monday evening killed five people, including three juveniles.

According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash was reported on the highway near Russellville Road at around 4:40 p.m.

The CSP said the driver of a Toyota lost control of the vehicle while headed south on Highway 83. The Toyota went off the right shoulder before returning to the highway and rolling onto the northbound lanes of Hwy 83, said the CSP.

The Toyota struck a Ford sedan head-on and then collided with another pickup also in the southbound lanes of Highway 83.

Highway 83 will be closed for several more hours. pic.twitter.com/rlJAVxcecq — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) November 25, 2025

The CSP said the driver of the Toyota was ejected and killed at the scene.

An adult driver and three juveniles inside the Ford sedan were also pronounced dead.The CSP in a news release said two other juveniles inside the Ford sedan were airlifted to a hospital.

The driver of the pickup was not hurt. S. Russellville road is south of Franktown.

A separate crash was also reported at Highway 83 and Highway 86, but as of 7:15 p.m., that crash scene has been cleared.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office on X, Google maps.

___

Appeals process underway in case of man left paralyzed during CSPD arrest Oral arguments heard by Court of Appeals in case of man left paralyzed during an arrest in Colorado Springs. Appeals process underway in case of man left paralyzed during CSPD arrest

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.