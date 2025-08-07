First rabid bat in El Paso County in 2025 found in Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Public Health Department (EPCPH) has announced that a bat found in Colorado Springs has tested positive for rabies, making it the first animal to test positive for the disease this year.

EPCPH reports the number of animals testing positive for rabies in El Paso County by year:



2024: 6 (bats)

2023: 2 (bats)

2022: 4 (bats)

2021: 7 (3 bats, 3 skunks, 1 cat)

2020: 10 (5 bats, 4 skunks, 1 sheep)

2019: 16 (9 skunks, 5 bats, 1 fox, 1 dog)

Public health officials report that there was human contact with the bat on Saturday, August 2, resulting in the animal being sent for testing by El Paso County Public Health.

The following Tuesday, tests confirmed that the bat had rabies, and the person who made contact is being treated for rabies prevention.

The department says that human exposure to a rabies-infected animal is rare, but it's always best to prevent contact with wild animals.

“Adults, and especially children, who see a sick or injured animal may naturally want to help. It’s important not to touch wild animals and to warn children of the dangers of wildlife encounters. Animals that are sick or injured should be reported to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The public should be particularly cautious in the summer months when people spend more time outdoors.” Dr. Bernadette Albanese, co-medical director of El Paso County Public Health

The department says that rabies typically infects wild mammals such as foxes, bats, raccoons, and skunks. It's most commonly transferred by being bitten by an infected animal.

EPCPH has provided the following tips and resources for what to do if you come in contact with a sick wild animal:

How to recognize sick wildlife:

While healthy animals typically run away from people, sick animals may not.

Infected animals may act aggressively or violently towards people.

Sometimes infected/sick animals are passive and attempt to hide. Leave any hiding animal, or an animal that's stumbling or walking slowly.

Sick or diseased wildlife should be reported to Colorado Parks and Wildlife at (719)227-5200.

When to seek medical attention:

If you've been in contact with any wild animal, bitten, or scratched, talk to your health care provider to ensure rabies prevention.

If you're bitten or scratched, wash any wounds immediately with soap and water, and then contact your health care provider and report the bite to El Paso County Public Health.

Bats have very small teeth that may not leave noticeable marks if they bite. If you've been in contact with a bat, contact your health provider and report the interaction to Public Health at (719)578-3220.

Take these precautions to prevent rabies:

Keep pets up-to-date on rabies vaccinations.

Keep animals on a leash when walking them at night.

Keep animals indoors at night, and keep animals in your sight during the day.

Contact your veterinarian promptly if you believe your pet has been exposed to a wild animal.

Do not touch or feed wild animals.

If people or pets are bitten or scratched by an aggressive, wild, or unknown animal, call your doctor/veterinarian immediately and report the incident to EPCPH.

If you encounter a lost or stray dog or cat, contact the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region for options at (719)473-1741.

