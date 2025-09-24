Firewood permits for the San Isabel National Forest are now available for the 2025 season

COLORADO (KOAA) — The United States Forest Service (USFS) has announced that firewood permits are now available for those looking for firewood from federal land.

Permits are available starting Wednesday and will be valid until December 31, 2025. A minimum of three cords of wood must be purchased for $10 a cord or $30 in total.

A cord of wood is the standard measurement of a cord is tightly stacked wood 4-feet wide, by 4-feet tall, and 8-feet long.

This year, the permit system is now available online, reducing your need to travel to any of the local Forest Service Offices and reducing travel and harvest times. The USFS says that online permits will soon be available for the Pikes Peak National Forest as well.

USFS says traditional firewood permits will still be available to purchase at local Forest Service Offices.

For more information about the firewood program on the Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands, visit the U.S. Department of Agriculture's website.

