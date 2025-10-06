Firefighters Warn of Rising Home Fire Risks as Temperatures Drop

SOUTHERN COLORADO — As temperatures begin to fall across southern Colorado, firefighters are urging residents to take precautions against a seasonal spike in house fires.

In Florissant, the fire department responded to two house fires in just two days. While the causes remain under investigation, Fire Chief officials say this time of year typically brings an uptick in fire calls — often tied to heating equipment, fireplaces, and holiday decorations.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), heating equipment remains one of the leading causes of home fires in the United States — and the third leading cause of home fire deaths.

Deputy Fire Chief Dave Haley with the Stratmoor Hills Fire District says space heaters are among the biggest risks.

“If you've got electric space heaters, those need to be three feet from any combustible items,” Haley said. “Your gas furnaces should be checked by a professional. A gas furnace that's overworking, maybe from a plugged filter or something like that, is going to overheat — and it could even put out carbon monoxide.”

The NFPA recommends maintaining a three-foot safety zone around heaters and fireplaces, keeping flammable materials like blankets, curtains, and furniture away from heat sources. Fire officials also remind homeowners to test smoke alarms monthly and have chimneys or wood stoves inspected at least once a year.

Other important reminders: use only certified space heaters and never use your oven to heat your home.

Firefighters say taking these steps early can make all the difference in preventing tragedy as the colder months set in.

Watch the full story above.

___

