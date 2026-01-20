Firefighter among 2 injured in Colorado Springs shed fire on Dale Street

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Two people suffered minor injuries, including a firefighter, in a shed fire in Colorado Springs on Monday evening.

Both are expected to recover.

The fire occurred on Dale Street just west of North Circle Drive. Colorado Springs Fire Department crews arrived to find the shed fully engulfed in flames.

"This particular scene was complicated a little bit because there was a large pile of personal belongings and storage," said JJ Halsey, CSFD Captain on scene. "We had the fire under control in about 20 minutes after arrival."

No one was displaced from the fire, but crews were monitoring hot spots throughout the evening.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

