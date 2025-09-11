COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Fire Station 24 on the north side of Colorado Springs is now ready to answer emergency calls.

The station opened on Wednesday.

It's near Interstate Parkway and Powers Boulevard on the northeast side of the city.

There was some uncertainty surrounding its future because of the city's multi-million dollar budget shortfall.

Back in July, Mayor Yemi Mobolade said the city is short about 11.5 million dollars.

He said the shortfall could impact city departments like fire and police stations, and that Station 24's first call for service may be delayed.

But now, the station is in operation.

The city says the mayor prioritized public safety and asked other departments to cut spending and not fill open positions. The fire chief says having the station there will improve response times in the area.

