Finding strength in family: Triplets react to returning back to Evergreen High School

EVERGREEN, Colo. — The Clarkson triplets describe this time as a sad summer break, as classes at Evergreen High School have been canceled after a student opened fire at the school on September 10 and injured two classmates.

This week, faculty and students will return to the high school with opportunities as part of the gradual return.

Last week, a survey was sent to students, parents and staff about the return-to-school plan, with 85% of students participating in the feedback.

A letter was sent to the community on Friday, with Evergreen High School Principal Dr. Skyler Artes sharing an upcoming schedule with faculty returning on Monday, September 22. Half-days scheduled for students on Thursday, September 25, and Friday, September 26.

Scripps News Denver listened to how Katie, Bella and Hailey Clarkson were feeling about this decision.

They are triplets and sophomores at Evergreen High School. The girls were also in the same classroom when the shooting happened and have since been processing what happened that day.

"It's really traumatic to think about. Every time I think about being stuck in the classroom, I think about the moments when I heard the first gunshot. It just like it keeps replaying in your head like, 'what could I have done differently?'" Katie Clarkson said.

The Clarkson triplets said they were in the classroom for 44 minutes. Dduring that time, Bella was able to Facetime their mom for comfort. She said the comfort provided over the phone helped her during this scary time.

"I'll always remember my mom on that FaceTime call and trying to keep me as calm as possible, and her telling me that I'm safe and I'm okay, and to take a deep breath because she kept me from freaking out," Bella Clarkson said.

Hailey also used her phone to reach out to loved ones, saying she 'thought I was going to die' and wanted to say how thankful she was for them. Now, she is processing what happened and preparing for the return to school.

"I think the school is doing an amazing job at having those half days for us, to start going back to school, and so I think with the upcoming week, I think we can go back to school, not much like start assignments, but definitely go back into the routine of going to school," Hailey Clarkson said.

Each triplet has different reactions to the return. Katie knows that class will have to start back up, but she said she's scared it will make her remember all that happened the day of the shooting.

"Especially when it becomes lunchtime again, I can't imagine how that's going to be," Katie Clarkson said. "Like me personally, I just think that's going to make me relive everything."

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Scripps News Denver that Evergreen High School will have a full-time school resource officer on campus. There will also be a full-time armed JeffCo safety and security officer, which Bella referenced when asked about going back to school.

"I feel safe going back to school because the police station is really close by us, and they're going to have like an armed security guard and all that stuff," Bella Clarkson said.

The triplets also shared their nerves about focusing on schoolwork and what classwork will look like moving forward. Their mother, Annie Clarkson, said this time is a 'roller coster of emotions' and taking it moment by moment.

"They are scared, understandably. I think they also understand that going back to school is going to start the process of healing for that, so I think that I know they're going to be okay, but it's going to take some time. It is going to be a long process," Annie Clarkson said.

Now, there is a reminder on the triplets' wrists of the strength they each have moving forward. Each one wore a bracelet in their favorite color with the words 'forever and always.'

"When they go back to school, they can wear the bracelets and look down and remember, like, we got this as a family. We got this. We're there for each other. We support each other. We love each other. Remind them that they're very loved forever and always," Annie Clarkson said.

