Final preparations for the Patty Jewett Golf Course's 4th of July fireworks show

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Crews are getting ready to kick off one of the biggest fireworks shows in Colorado Springs.

Fourth of July morning, News5 had the chance to see some of the final preparations put in place for the show at Patty Jewett Golf Course.

The team putting on the fireworks has been working since Thursday to make sure everything is safe and ready to go.

Friday morning, the team was finishing priming the rockets before putting them in the mortars to be launched in the evening. Mortars hold the actual rockets.

The crews say part of the fun for them is the reaction from the crowd, but they know they have to stay focused.

"I have to focus on the board so I don't get to see much of the show, but at the end of the show when you hear everybody screaming and yelling and clapping, it's that particular moment is what makes it all worth it." Jeremy Walsh, Lead Pyrotechnical

The show at Patty Jewett starts around 9:15 p.m.

You can find more fireworks shows happening around Colorado here.

