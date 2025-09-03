Field gunnery training on Fort Carson may cause noise in the area until November

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — Fort Carson soldiers with the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, will be conducting field gunnery training on base from Wednesday, September 3, through November 7, according to a Mountain Post news release.

Officials from Fort Carson say that there will be an increase in noise and dust in the area during the day and throughout the night south of the main post.

This is required training to validate armored vehicle crews, according to Fort Carson officials. It's also a regular part of the combat team's training cycle.

Any noise complaints should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719)526-9849.

Are most state fairs in large cities? Here’s what we found For years discussions have come up over moving the Colorado State Fair from its home in Pueblo to somewhere else in the state like Denver. Are most state fairs in large cities? Here’s what we found

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.