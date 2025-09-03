Field gunnery training on Fort Carson may cause noise in the area until November

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — Fort Carson soldiers with the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, will be conducting field gunnery training on base from Wednesday, September 3, through November 7, according to a Mountain Post news release.
Officials from Fort Carson say that there will be an increase in noise and dust in the area during the day and throughout the night south of the main post.
This is required training to validate armored vehicle crews, according to Fort Carson officials. It's also a regular part of the combat team's training cycle.
Any noise complaints should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719)526-9849.
