Federal shutdown threatens Colorado early childcare centers, putting 1,300 kids and their families at risk

DENVER, Colo. — The ongoing federal government shutdown is putting critical early childhood education programs across Colorado at risk.

Heather Frenz, executive director of the Colorado Head Start Association, told Scripps News Denver that 1,300 children across the state could lose access to early childhood education services if the shutdown continues into November.

Frenz said the following four Head Start programs at risk:



Those programs all have multiple locations.

She explained the programs may be forced to reduce services, close temporarily or seek emergency local funding if the shutdown drags on.

Denver7 Warren Village in Denver

In Denver, Warren Village Early Learning relies on Head Start funding. CEO Ethan Hemming said the center receives around $9,000 per month from the program.

"The longer that shutdown goes on, we do get more nervous, and we really, really hope that folks can find a solution," said Hemming.

Denver7 Ethan Hemming, CEO of Warren Village

The Colorado Children's Campaign, a nonprofit advocacy organization, is also warning of potential impacts on the state's youngest.

"Head Start is an educational program, but it's also a safe place where families can leave their kids while they work," said Mathangi Subramanian, director of early childhood policy for Colorado Children's Campaign. "We're going to see impacts, not only on kids, but also on families who may have to miss out on days of work and important wages that support their kids in other ways."

Back at Warren Village, Hemming remains hopeful that lawmakers will resolve the impasse quickly, understanding the long-term consequences of disrupting early childhood education.

"This is an investment in the moment that pays off for the next 10 to 20 years," said Hemming. "And you may not see it, but I guarantee it will affect our society in the future."

___

YMCA of Pueblo to close Camp Jackson after more than 100 years; here's why Nearly 1,000 people have signed an online petition calling for answers after the YMCA of Pueblo announced it’s permanently closing Camp Jackson in Rye. YMCA of Pueblo to close Camp Jackson after more than 100 years; here's why

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.