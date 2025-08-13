Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Federal Officers conducting operations at two food markets in Colorado Springs

ERO Officers at El Ranchito Meat Market
ERO Officers at El Ranchito Meat Market
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — KOAA News5 crews are on the scene of ongoing federal operations at two supermarkets in Colorado Springs.

After viewers reached out with their concerns about officers being located at the El Ranchito Meat Market at the intersection of Airport Road and Ruskin Drive, we soon learned that officers were also conducting operations at El Ranchito #2 along Maizeland Road across from Palmer Park.

News5 reached out to the Department of Homeland Security, ICE, and the Drug Enforcement Administration for comment. "It is an ongoing investigation with HSI. ICE not involved," according to the DEA's Rocky Mountain Field Division spokesperson.

DEA Officer
DEA Officer on the scene of the El Ranchito Meat Market along Airport Road and Ruskin Drive.

We are still waiting for a comment from the Department of Homeland Security and ICE officials as of publishing this article.

HSI, DEA, and ERO officers are on scene at the location along Airport Road; a news five crew captured officers walking out of the store with employees in handcuffs; however, no information has been released about who was detained.

At the El Ranchito Meat Market along Airport Road, DEA Officers could be seen carrying evidence boxes out of the building, but it is unclear what was in them.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.
