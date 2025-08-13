Federal Officers conducting operations at two food markets in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — KOAA News5 crews are on the scene of ongoing federal operations at two supermarkets in Colorado Springs.

After viewers reached out with their concerns about officers being located at the El Ranchito Meat Market at the intersection of Airport Road and Ruskin Drive, we soon learned that officers were also conducting operations at El Ranchito #2 along Maizeland Road across from Palmer Park.

DEA agents are at El Ranchito #2 near Academy Boulevard and Maizeland Road. @DEAROCKYMTNDiv says the operation is part of an ongoing investigation in coordination with Homeland Security Investigations. The agency clarified that ICE is not involved.@KOAA pic.twitter.com/oi91GvTJEC — Peter W. Choi 최원종 (@peterwjchoi) August 13, 2025

News5 reached out to the Department of Homeland Security, ICE, and the Drug Enforcement Administration for comment. "It is an ongoing investigation with HSI. ICE not involved," according to the DEA's Rocky Mountain Field Division spokesperson.

KOAA 5 DEA Officer on the scene of the El Ranchito Meat Market along Airport Road and Ruskin Drive.

We are still waiting for a comment from the Department of Homeland Security and ICE officials as of publishing this article.

HSI, DEA, and ERO officers are on scene at the location along Airport Road; a news five crew captured officers walking out of the store with employees in handcuffs; however, no information has been released about who was detained.

At the El Ranchito Meat Market along Airport Road, DEA Officers could be seen carrying evidence boxes out of the building, but it is unclear what was in them.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

