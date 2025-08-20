FBI warning parents about online threats targeting children as new school year begins

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Back to school means new lessons and new friends, but the FBI is warning parents about new online safety threats targeting students.

FBI Special Agent Eric Burns tells News5 that when school starts, kids begin using the internet more. That could be on phones, computers, or even gaming consoles. That increased usage also opens the door to bad actors online.

He says cases involving adults posing as children online are happening more often, and sometimes they’ll use artificial intelligence to illegally engage with kids.

“They'll use a voice-over AI to make it sound like they're a kid as well on the receiving end on the gaming platforms,” Burns said. “Also, through the other communication platforms and certainly on the other platforms that kids and everybody uses. WhatsApp, Snapchat, all these different communication platforms that are being used. The criminals are on there too, using AI to make them look like somebody they’re not.”

The FBI says it’s seen a spike in sextortion cases stemming from children unknowingly interacting with criminals online.

Sextortion involves children and teens being coerced into sending explicit images or videos, then being threatened by criminals with having them shared unless they pay money.

Agent Burns said children often feel too ashamed to tell someone they’ve become a victim of sextortion, but it’s important to reach out to a parent or trusted adult immediately.

The FBI also wants kids to know that if you’re the victim of this kind of illegal activity, you’re not in trouble. You're asked to contact them by phone at 1-800-CALL-FBI or file a report online if it happens to you or someone you know.

This story was written by KOAA News5 Consumer Reporter Kierra Sam. Have a story? Send an email to Kierra.sam@koaa.com.

