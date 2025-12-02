Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
16  WX Alerts
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Fatal crash under investigation in Pueblo, one other person taken to the hospital

Fatal Crash
KOAA 5
Fatal Crash
Posted

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — One person is dead following a car crash on Monday, according to the Pueblo Police.

The crash was located at the intersection of West Northern Avenue and Prairie Avenue, right next to Mountain View cemetery. The crash occurred around 5:00 p.m.

Police say three vehicles were involved and damaged the intersection light pole. One of the vehicles was damaged after the light pole fell on top of it.

One person was taken to a hospital with injuries. Due to the damage in the area, the intersection is operating as a four-way stop.

The Pueblo County Coroner will release the identity of the driver and an autopsy report at a later date.

___

Goat bell ringer helps Salvation Army spread holiday cheer in Pueblo

A three-year-old goat named Pongo is making the holidays brighter for families in southern Colorado, one bell ring at a time.

Goat bell ringer helps Salvation Army spread holiday cheer in Pueblo

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community