Fatal crash under investigation in Pueblo, one other person taken to the hospital

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — One person is dead following a car crash on Monday, according to the Pueblo Police.

The crash was located at the intersection of West Northern Avenue and Prairie Avenue, right next to Mountain View cemetery. The crash occurred around 5:00 p.m.

Police say three vehicles were involved and damaged the intersection light pole. One of the vehicles was damaged after the light pole fell on top of it.

One person was taken to a hospital with injuries. Due to the damage in the area, the intersection is operating as a four-way stop.

The Pueblo County Coroner will release the identity of the driver and an autopsy report at a later date.

