Fatal crash closes major intersection in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A major intersection in southeast Colorado Springs is closed after an early morning crash. Colorado Springs Police tell News5 the crash happened just after 4:30 Sunday morning at the intersection of Fountain Boulevard and Powers Boulevard.

Two people are dead, and several others had to go to the hospital.

Police expect the intersection to be closed for several hours Sunday morning and recommend that people avoid the intersection.

News5 is working to get details on this crash and will update this article when information is available.

