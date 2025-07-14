Family remembers man killed in shuttle bus crash near DIA that also left several people injured

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — An Oregon man traveling with his family to Colorado for a reunion says his grandfather was killed in a crash between a pickup truck and an airport shuttle bus early Sunday morning. Ian Hughes said his brother and father were also seriously injured, along with at least three other passengers.

The crash happened around midnight at E. 81st Avenue and Tower Road, just west of Denver International Airport, according to Joanna Small, public information officer for the Commerce City Police Department.

Ian Hughes said the shuttle bus was turning left onto E. 81st Avenue headed to Nu Car Rental when the pickup truck hit them, forcing the bus to spin several times. He said there were 8 people on the bus, and that he and the driver were the only ones who escaped mostly uninjured.

“I jumped up, and I just kind of did what I could to spring into action,” Ian said.

Ian's father and another couple were ejected from the bus. Ian's brother was also seriously injured but is expected to survive. His grandfather, John Hughes, who was set to celebrate his 78th birthday next month, didn't make it.

“I shut his eyes, I gave him a big hug and kiss, and told him we love him,” Ian said.

The Commerce City Police Department is investigating the cause of the accident and said a complete crash report would not be ready by Sunday. Small did not say if speed was a factor, but did say alcohol did not appear to be involved.

With heavy hearts, the Hughes family is now working to determine how to transport their beloved grandfather back to Oregon to honor him.

"He was the kindest, softest, sweetest man you've ever met, and would give his shirt off his back to someone he didn't even know. It’s painful to know that he’s gone."

