Fall allergies peaking across southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — If you’ve been sneezing, coughing or dealing with itchy eyes lately, you’re not alone. Allergists say fall allergy season is hitting its peak across southern Colorado.

The biggest trigger is ragweed pollen, which the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America says can travel for hundreds of miles and cause sneezing, watery eyes and scratchy throats. Outdoor mold is also playing a role, especially with recent rainfall leaving behind damp grass clippings and wet leaves where allergens thrive.

Dr. Eric Caplan, an allergist with Colorado ENT & Allergy, said the season usually runs through October.

“But around then is when we really get a good frost or two, and that's when the pollen's really dying off,” Caplan said. “Now you're still going to have cat and dog, maybe still a little bit of mold too, but at least that signals the end of ragweed season.”

Doctors recommend several steps to ease symptoms:

Avoid outdoor activities between 5 and 10 a.m., when pollen counts are highest.

Stay inside on windy days and keep windows closed.

Limit yard work that stirs up mold and pollen.

Consider over-the-counter medications or consult an allergist if symptoms become severe.

Severe allergic reactions can include wheezing, hives or shortness of breath, particularly for people with asthma.

Caplan emphasized that people don’t need to suffer in silence.

“You don't have to be miserable. You shouldn't miss work or school,” he said. “Allergies are going to be maybe part of your life, but there's help. There's ways to deal with it.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, it can sometimes be difficult to tell whether symptoms are caused by seasonal allergies or actually being sick, since both can lead to sneezing, a runny or stuffy nose, and fatigue. But there are key differences:

Seasonal allergies typically do not cause a sore throat, cough or fever, while colds often do.

Allergies may cause puffy eyelids or dark circles under the eyes, which are not common with a sickness.

Unlike colds, allergy symptoms tend to return at the same time every year and persist for weeks.

Doctors say allergy symptoms should begin to ease after the first hard frost or snowfall.

___

Colorado Springs HOA members protest paying $20,000 each tied to storm damage Some members in a Colorado Springs community say they felt blindsided when their HOA issued a letter telling them they had to pay more than $20,000 in less than two months tied to a hail storm in 2024. Colorado Springs HOA members protest paying $20,000 each tied to storm damage

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.