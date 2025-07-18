Expect to see more law enforcement in Colorado's High Country on Friday. Here's why

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said it's increasing its presence in the high country on Friday to crack down on aggressive and impaired drivers.

It's part of the agency's efforts to prevent crashes during what's known as the 100 deadliest days of summer from Memorial Day to Labor Day. In 2024, more than 350 people died on Colorado roads from May to September, according to data from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

CSP Sergeant Ivan Alvarado said troopers will be working with sheriff's deputies in Summit, Lake, Eagle, Garfield, and Pitkin counties to target people who are driving aggressively or impaired.

Sgt. Alvarado said more traffic in the high country over the summer can lead to more crashes, especially if drivers are speeding.

"Just remember that because of the great weather and the celebrations, it comes with some people not making those right decisions, and that's why we're here for those people to really think about, you know, with this message, maybe think about making the right decision," said Sgt. Alvarado.

CSP said this time last year more than 200 people were killed on Colorado roads, with a third of those deadly crashes involving an impaired driver.

Clara Shelton's brother, Sam, was killed in 2015 when a drunk driver hit him head-on on Highway 93. Shelton said her brother was on his way back from the mountains with friends when the speeding driver hit them.

"It was devastating to our family, you know, he was my only brother, my only sibling," said Shelton.

She said she believes increased presence from law enforcement agencies on the road can help prevent people from driving impaired.

"The reality is that if people think they're going to get caught, they won't do it," said Shelton. "I think that happens a lot, especially in more rural areas, where people think, oh, there's not as many cars on the road, I'll be fine. And the reality is that if people know that there's going to be enforcement out, then they will make better decisions."

