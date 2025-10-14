Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Evergreen High School shooting victim Matthew Silverstone released from hospital after nearly 5 weeks

After being shot twice, the 18-year-old can now speak and walk with assistance. About 140 first responders and hospital staff gathered outside St. Anthony Hospital to celebrate his release.
The family of Matthew Silverstone, one of the teens injured in the shooting at Evergreen High, said Wednesday they have “glimmers of hope” that he’ll pull through as he continues to fight for his life a week after the attack.
Family of Evergreen High School shooting victim speaks for the first time. What they want you know.
Matthew Silverstone and his Jefferson County Sheriff's Office victim advocate, Ashlee Richards
EVERGREEN, Colo. — Matthew Silverstone, the 18-year-old who was shot by one of his peers at Evergreen High School on Sept. 10, has been released from the hospital, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

Matthew was one of two students wounded at Evergreen High after a 16-year-old classmate opened fire before turning the gun on himself. The shooter, whose motive for the shooting remains unknown, died of his injuries that same day.

After nearly five weeks, the teen was released from St. Anthony Hospital on Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office. About 140 first responders and hospital staff gathered outside the hospital to celebrate his release, holding blue balloons, Matthew's favorite color.

Mattthew Silverstone Leaves Hospital 2.png

In a statement, the Silverstone family said Matthew sustained critical injuries after being shot twice, once in the head and once in the chest.

They also said his heart stopped twice, once at the scene and the second time while en route to the hospital. According to his family, Matthew never gave up, despite doctors preparing them for the worst.

The teen is now able to speak and is "happy to tell you 'I'm still alive!'" He is also able to walk with assistance.

Matthew's sense of humor is back, according to his family, and he has "exceeded everyone's expectations in his recovery."

Matthew Silverstone Leaves Hospital 1.png

In their statement, the Silverstone family thanked the sheriff's office, hospital staff, and the students of Evergreen High School for their support of Matthew.

The family also thanked the other victim and their family "for the concern and support they have extended to Matthew and our family amidst their own pain."

Matthew's mother, Paige Silverstone, issued a personal statement, thanking the community for "each act of kindness, each word of encouragement, each prayer."

Matthew Silverstone Leaves Hospital 4.png

"You have helped carry us through our darkest moments. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for standing with us, for believing in miracles, and helping us hold on to hope," Paige Silverstone wrote.

Read the Silverstone family's full statement below:

Matthew Silverstone’s family would like to thank the community for their continued interest and support in Matthew’s recovery from his critical injuries sustained during the Evergreen High School shooting. Matthew is no longer in intensive care and is now focused on what will be a long road of rehabilitation. The fact that we are able to share that with you, just five weeks after the attack, is nothing short of miraculous. Matthew was shot twice – once in the head and once in the chest. His heart stopped twice – once at the scene, and once in the ambulance enroute to the hospital. After emergency surgeries, the doctors prepared us for the worst. But Matthew has never given up. He can now speak. In fact, he is happy to tell you “I’m still alive!” He can walk with assistance. His friends will tell you his sense of humor is back. He has exceeded everyone’s expectations in his recovery.

We cannot begin to express our gratitude to the entire community for the love and support shown to Matthew and our family since September 10th. Your response has been overwhelming. Make no mistake, the events that occurred that day were evil and tragic. But in the days and weeks that have followed, through every card and letter, every donation, every meal, gift, and prayer, we’ve seen the true heart of Evergreen and the kindness that defines Colorado.

Paige Silverstone, Matthew’s mother says, “Your generosity has reminded us that we are not alone. Each act of kindness, each word of encouragement, each prayer, has lifted Matthew and all of us more than I can ever express. You have helped carry us through our darkest moments. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for standing with us, for believing in miracles, and helping us hold on to hope.”

We would specifically like to thank:
  • Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office: From the deputies who first responded to the scene and saved Matthew’s life, to the victim advocate who continues to stand up for Matthew and our family, to the public information office who helped us share Matthew’s story, the investigators who are working tirelessly to seek justice for Matthew, and the deputies who continue to watch over Matthew on a volunteer basis;
  • CommonSpirit Saint Anthony Hospital: The doctors, surgeons, nurses, techs, administration and staff all provided incredible care to Matthew and support to our family;
  • The other victim and their family, for the concern and support they have extended to Matthew and our family amidst their own pain;
  • The students of Evergreen High School, who have stood with Matthew and our family, even as they deal with their own trauma.
Thank you for continuing to respect our family’s privacy as we focus on helping Matthew heal.

The family of the second victim has chosen not to release his identity, but issued a statement last month updating the community on their 14-year-old son's progress. He was released from Children's Hospital Colorado on Oct. 1.

