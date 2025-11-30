Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Englewood woman prepares unreal Thanksgiving spread for her backyard squirrels: ‘Want them to feel special’

She tells our Denver partners it can take up to 2-3 hours to prepare all of the miniature treats – and there’s a heartwarming reason for the effort.
For five years, Christina Ardolino – a self-described animal lover and wildlife photographer – has put out an elaborate Thanksgiving meal for her backyard critters. Here's the 2025 spread.
Watch: Englewood woman's unreal Thanksgiving spread for her backyard squirrels
squirrel-thanksgiving-christina-ardolino.jpg
An Englewood woman was back for the fifth year with a Thanksgiving spread for her backyard squirrels, and the menu was unreal.

Christina Ardolino shared photos with Denver7 through the station’s Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos Facebook group. One snap shows a squirrel with an ear-to-ear smile as he eyes a carefully-prepared pancake.

  • WATCH: Adorable video of the squirrels munching on the gourmet meal in the player below

Here’s what was in this year’s spread, according to Christina:

  • Peanut butter, banana and walnut pancakes garnished with pecan crumble
  • Peanut butter, banana and walnut quesadillas
  • Banana slices tossed in walnut crumble, drizzled with peanut butter and garnished with pecan crumbs
  • Peanut butter cookies, frosted with peanut butter, sprinkled with pecan crumbs and garnished with a sunflower seed
  • Pecan pie
  • A layered peanut butter banana walnut cake, frosted with peanut butter, topped with pecan crumbs and garnished with pecan dust
  • A peanut butter filled cone topped with pecan crumble
  • Side of sliced grapes, walnuts, and pecans

She tells our partners in Denver it can take up to 2-3 hours to prepare all of the miniature treats – and there’s a heartwarming reason for the effort.

“I absolutely LOVE animals,” she told our Denver partners in a message. “I spend a lot of time around them as I am also a wildlife photographer. I'm also an empath and I want them to feel extra special during the holidays just like everyone else.”

Christina said she regularly feeds the squirrels an assortment of mixed nuts, but goes big for the holidays.

“Every living being deserves to feel love and that's my way of sharing it,” she said.

