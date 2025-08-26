Emergency crews are working to recover a body from Shooks Run Creek Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department and the Colorado Springs Fire Department are working to recover a drowning victim on Tuesday morning.

According to a sergeant with the Colorado Springs Police Department on scene, the body was located in Shooks Run Creek near the East Las Vegas Street Bridge.

KOAA 5

Currently, East Las Vegas Street is closed, according to our crew on scene. CSPD says they received a call to the area Monday evening regarding a swift water rescue, but at this time is unsure if this person was related to that call.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.

___

Pueblo County Coroner's Mortuary Suspended - Bodies Found Behind "Hidden" Door Says DOLA A funeral home operated by the Pueblo County coroner is suspended, according to documents from the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA). "Mr. Cotter stated that the bodies were awaiting cremation and admitted that some bodies had been in the room for approximately fifteen years," part of the DORA report reads. "Mr. Cotter admitted to inspectors that he may have issued next-of-kin fake cremains." Pueblo County Coroner's Mortuary Suspended - Bodies Found Behind "Hidden" Door Says DOLA

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.