Electrical fire causes damage to vehicles in the El Paso County Sheriff's Office evidence lot

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says that multiple vehicles have been damaged following a fire in the sheriff's office evidence lot.

According to the office, a deputy on their way in for work noticed the fire in the evidence lot on October 4 around 4:30 a.m. The evidence lot is located at the south end of the El Paso County Jail.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department and Stratmoor Hills Fire Department were on scene within minutes of the callout. While the jail and evidence facilities did not sustain damage, 13 vehicles being held as evidence were damaged.

Fire investigators determined the fire was electrical in nature and started inside one of the vehicles on the lot. The incident was determined to be an accident.

The sheriff's office says that they immediately notified the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office, as the vehicles in question were being held on various criminal cases and at different stages in those cases, and notified everyone involved.

