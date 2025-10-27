El Paso County Sheriff's Office is conducting a homicide investigation near Woodlake Trailhead

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says its office is conducting a homicide investigation on Monday in the area northeast of the Black Forest.

The sheriff's office said their office was contacted initially for a missing persons report on Monday at 3:45 a.m. after a man never came home from work. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said that following a brief investigation, their deputies were led to the Woodlake Trailhead, where a man's body was found in the area, thanks to the help of Colorado State Patrol air resources.

The sheriff's office did not provide any information about how the man's body might of ended up there or his potential cause of death, which will officially come from the El Paso Coroner's Office at a later date.

The man has not been identified at this time, and the El Paso Sheriff's Office says that all parties involved in the case are accounted for, and there is no threat to the public at this time. No arrests have been made.

A more detailed release is expected from the sheriff's office later Monday; should that release have new information, this article will be updated.

___

____

