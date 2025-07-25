El Paso County Sheriff's Office investigating death of an inmate found in her cell

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is investigating the death of an inmate who died on Thursday evening.

According to EPSO, around 6:47 p.m. on Thursday, a 47-year-old woman was found unresponsive in her cell.

When they found her, deputies and medical staff began to provide immediate medical care and lifesaving efforts.

Ten minutes later, personnel from American Medical Response and the Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived to take over medical care, continuing the lifesaving efforts.

At 7:40 p.m., the woman was pronounced dead.

EPSO says that Sheriff Joseph Roybal has ordered an in-depth investigation, conducted by the Investigations Division. The El Paso County Coroner's Office will also be conducting an autopsy.

The sheriff's office says that initial investigations show there was no indication of self-harm, assault, or foul play.

The identity of the woman has not been released at this time.

Erosion concerns along a busy Colorado highway A News5 viewer reached out concerned about erosion along Highway 24. Erosion concerns along a busy Colorado highway

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.