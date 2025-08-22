El Paso County Sheriff's Office informs the public of a Sexually Violent Predator in the community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is informing the community of a Sexually Violent Predator who is moving into the Colorado Springs community.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

EPSO says that Peter Maurice Adams is registered at 534 Loomis Avenue in Colorado Springs.

The Division of Criminal Justice's Sex Offender Management Board has been notified of Adams' registration, as well as local law enforcement agencies.

Adams has been convicted of the following:



2nd Degree Kidnapping - Victim Of Sexual Offense/Robbery

Sexual Assault On A Child





