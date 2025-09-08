El Paso County Sheriff's Office Deputies save a man's life after administering Narcan during an overdose call

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is recognizing its deputies' actions over the weekend that saved the life of a man experiencing an overdose.
According to the sheriff's office, the call for an overdose came in on Saturday around 8 p.m. in the Security-Widefield area. When deputies arrived at the residence, they discovered a 40-year-old man who was unresponsive on the floor.
Deputies administered their Narcan and immediately took over CPR for the reporting party. A few minutes later, the Security Fire Department arrived and administered a second dose of the drug, and used an automated external defibrillator (AED), to get the man conscious again.
“This incident is a stark reminder of the deadly dangers posed by illegal narcotics in our community,” said Sheriff Joseph Roybal. “The individual involved was extremely fortunate—fortunate a friend recognized the emergency and called 911, fortunate for the professionalism of our dispatchers, and fortunate for the rapid, coordinated response of our deputies and medical personnel. Without those actions, this overdose could have had a very different outcome. While we remain steadfast in our enforcement efforts, we also urge the public to understand the life-threatening risks these substances bring into our homes and neighborhoods.”
During their response, the sheriff's office stated that over 100 grams of methamphetamine were seized from the residence.
Narcan, the lifesaving overdose drug, is available for the public at the following El Paso County Public Health Locations:
Citizen's Service Center
1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80907
El Paso County Public Health South
6436 U.S. Highway 85-87 Fountain, CO, 80817
Valley High Location
2948 E. Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs, CO, 80910
El Paso County Residents can get two free Narcan kits at any of the locations Monday - Friday from 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
