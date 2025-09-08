El Paso County Sheriff's Office Deputies save a man's life after administering Narcan during an overdose call

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is recognizing its deputies' actions over the weekend that saved the life of a man experiencing an overdose.

According to the sheriff's office, the call for an overdose came in on Saturday around 8 p.m. in the Security-Widefield area. When deputies arrived at the residence, they discovered a 40-year-old man who was unresponsive on the floor.

Deputies administered their Narcan and immediately took over CPR for the reporting party. A few minutes later, the Security Fire Department arrived and administered a second dose of the drug, and used an automated external defibrillator (AED), to get the man conscious again.

“This incident is a stark reminder of the deadly dangers posed by illegal narcotics in our community,” said Sheriff Joseph Roybal. “The individual involved was extremely fortunate—fortunate a friend recognized the emergency and called 911, fortunate for the professionalism of our dispatchers, and fortunate for the rapid, coordinated response of our deputies and medical personnel. Without those actions, this overdose could have had a very different outcome. While we remain steadfast in our enforcement efforts, we also urge the public to understand the life-threatening risks these substances bring into our homes and neighborhoods.”

During their response, the sheriff's office stated that over 100 grams of methamphetamine were seized from the residence.

Narcan, the lifesaving overdose drug, is available for the public at the following El Paso County Public Health Locations:

Citizen's Service Center

1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80907

El Paso County Public Health South

6436 U.S. Highway 85-87 Fountain, CO, 80817

Valley High Location

2948 E. Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs, CO, 80910

El Paso County Residents can get two free Narcan kits at any of the locations Monday - Friday from 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

___

The difference between Space Force and Space Command Do you know the difference between Space Command and Space Force? The difference between Space Force and Space Command

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.