El Paso County Sheriff's Office conducting traffic surge for Labor Day Weekend

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Early Friday morning, and in the late afternoon/evening, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) Traffic and Patrol Units conducted a traffic enforcement surge.

The goal was to crack down on speeding and reckless driving across the Pikes Peak Region.

During the early morning enforcement, the patrol units made 98 traffic contacts in the community, and 67 citations were issued;



58 for speeding

Two for careless driving

One for failure to move over for an emergency vehicle

One for reckless driving

Two for expired registration

One for driving without a license

Two for no insurance

Deputies say they encountered a variety of excuses.

“Can you make this quick? I’m late for an appointment, and I have a 10-minute cancellation window.”



“I’m in a hurry to get to Walmart.”



“I’m late for work; can you give me a warning? I must get going.” (Driving 71 mph in a 35 mph construction zone)



“Are you really going to write me a ticket? It’s my birthday!”

In the evening, deputies were focused on DUI/DUID enforcement, resulting in one DUID, and one DUID arrest.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Labor Day Weekend is one of the deadliest holidays to travel, with as much as a 40% increase in drunk driving crashes.

EPSO says that drunk driving deaths have also risen by 31% over the past decade.

“Safety on our roadways is a priority for my deputies. These enforcement efforts remind drivers- reckless behavior has consequences and help protect everyone on our roads. As we approach a holiday weekend, we urge everyone to plan ahead, designate a sober driver, and make responsible choices behind the wheel.” El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal

Deputies will continue the DUI/DUID enforcement throughout the weekend, in order to keep the community safe.

