El Paso County Jail inmate dies after being transported to local hospital

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says that an inmate has died while in custody.

Around 1:00 p.m. on Friday, a 35-year-old woman was being treated by medical personnel at the El Paso County Jail, but the staff determined that she needed additional medical care.

They arranged for her to be transferred to a local hospital.

The AMR paramedics arrived and transported her to the hospital, and she was admitted. EPSO says despite advanced medical care and efforts, her condition worsened, and she passed away around 11:30 p.m.

EPSO says her cause of death is unknown.

Sheriff Joseph Roybal has requested an in-depth investigation into her death, which will be conducted by the EPSO Investigations Division.

Her identity and cause of death will be determined by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

