El Paso County had highest number of impaired traffic deaths in Colorado in 2025

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says El Paso County had the highest number of impaired traffic deaths across the state in 2025.

Weld, Denver, and Adams counties followed, and CDOT says that more than half of Colorado's 64 counties had at least one impaired driving-related death last year.

El Paso County had 29 deaths, followed by Weld County with 25, Denver with 22 and Adams with 21.

CDOT is trying to prevent impaired crashes, and is supporting The Heat Is On Presidents Week DUI enforcement period, led by Colorado State Patrol and 64 local law enforcement agencies.

The period begins on February 12 and continues through the 25.

Drivers will see more patrols, sobriety checkpoints and additional law enforcement on the roads.

“Impaired driving is a crime that kills over 200 Coloradans each year. What excuse is good enough to risk taking another person's life?”



“A car with an impaired driver is dangerous and deadly. There is no distance that can be safely driven while under the influence of alcohol or cannabis. Please, schedule a rideshare, take public transportation or call a sober driver.” Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol

