El Paso County Coroner's Office identifies person who died in car crash from Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified the person who died in a single-car crash on Sunday as 35-year-old Alex Dean.

Police say that around 4:11 p.m. on Sunday, April 12, dispatch received a call about a pickup truck that exited the roadway and struck a raised rock barrier. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) did not specify what road he was exiting.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the truck was traveling at high speeds when it hit the barrier.

The driver, later identified as Dean, was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries.

CSPD says that this is the 14th traffic fatality in the city this year, and at this time last year, there were only seven.

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