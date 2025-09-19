El Paso County Coroner identifies man who died following crash on I-25 on-ramp

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified the man who died in a traffic crash on the MLK Bypass at I-25 on September 10.

Around 5:55 a.m. on September 10, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a call for service for a traffic crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased man on the northbound on-ramp to I-25.

Police later learned that the pedestrian was hit at least once by a passing car. He's been identified as 31-year-old Anthony Dutchak.

Due to the nature of the crash, the CSPD Major Crash Team responded to the area and took over the investigation. They say that at this time, impairment does not seem to be a factor in this crash.

The cause is still under investigation.

CSPD says this is the 42nd traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year, and at this time last year, there were 39 traffic fatalities.

Previous coverage:

Drivers should expect delays in their morning commute along the MLK Jr. Bypass (Highway 24) as it meets up with I-25.

CSPD says that the northbound on-ramp to I-25 is closed for a serious crash in the area.

Northbound on ramp to I-25 from MLK bypass is closed due to serious traffic accident. Expect delays and seek alternate routes for now. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) September 10, 2025

You are asked to seek alternate routes. View our live traffic map below.

___

