Eighth annual Free Application Days saves millions for students in application fees

COLORADO (KOAA) — Governor Polis' office says that 71,504 college applications were submitted during Colorado's eighth annual Colorado Free Application Days in October 2025.

This was a 9% increase compared to 2024, and saved students more than $2.4 million in application fees.

“For the eighth consecutive year, more Colorado students took advantage of Colorado's money-saving Free Application Days, collectively saving students $2.4 million in fees. This initiative continues to break down financial barriers, open doors to higher education, and strengthen access to Colorado’s world-class colleges and universities,” said Governor Polis.

Out of the participating schools, the University of Colorado Boulder received 12,693 applications, Colorado State University Fort Collins received 11,284 applications, and the University of Northern Colorado received 5,565 applications.

Colorado Free Application Days puts effort towards increasing college enrollment and completion rates, in addition to making higher education more accessible to all residents.

The office says 36% of applications came from first-generation students, and 49% of applications were submitted by students of color.

The ninth annual Colorado Free Application Days will be from October 20, 2026, through October 22, 2026.

