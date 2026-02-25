Edison Fire Protection District receives more than $218,000 in grants to strengthen rural emergency services

EDISON, Colo. (KOAA) — Following their busiest year to date, the Edison Fire Protection District (EFPD) cut its emergency response times by almost 12 minutes in 2025.

EFPD released its 2025 annual report, highlighting the time reduction and more than $218,000 in grants and donations that have significantly strengthened the district's emergency services in El Paso, Lincoln, and Pueblo counties.

The breakdown of the $218,325.95 in grant funding and donated equipment from 2025 can be found below:



$146,825.95 – FEMA AFG SAFER Recruitment & Retention Grant

$40,000 – Ambulance donated by Franktown Fire Protection District

$25,000 – Portable radios donated by Colorado State Patrol

$6,500 – Hose and nozzle equipment grant from Tallgrass Energy

The average response time in 2024 was 40 minutes and 12 seconds, while the average time in 2025 was 28 minutes and 19 seconds.

“In the rural fire service world, cutting response times by nearly twelve minutes is a major operational achievement. That time can mean the difference between a room-and-contents fire and a total structure loss — or between life and death in a medical emergency.” Fire Chief Aaron Hicks

EFPD says the improvement was driven by;



The implementation of a formal Automatic Mutual Aid Agreement with the Tri-County Fire Protection District

Strategic use of a FEMA AFG SAFER Recruitment and Retention Grant

Last year, EFPD responded to 300 total incidents, calling it their busiest year to date.



14 Fire Incidents

131 EMS and Rescue Calls

256 Automatic Aid Responses Given

0 Firefighter Injuries

Grants and donations have also allowed EFPD to incorporate more training and protective equipment, more than double its membership, and receive a new donated ambulance.

EFPD says 2025 was a turning point for the district.

“We are better staffed, better equipped, and responding faster than at any point in recent history. This is what responsible grant stewardship and strong regional partnerships can accomplish for rural communities.” Fire Chief Aaron Hicks

Colorado Springs man discovers business using his home address without permission A Colorado Springs man is sharing his story after he discovered someone registered a business to his home address without his permission. Colorado Springs man discovers business using his home address without permission

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.