Early Connections Learning Center receiving $8 million upgrade

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Early Connections Learning Center in Downtown Colorado Springs is getting an $8 million upgrade.
Early Connections provides the following:
- Day care
- After-school care
- Education for children in our community
When construction is finished, the nonprofit will have 70 more new child care slots, 30 of which will be for infants and toddlers specifically.
Leaders at Early Connections say Colorado Springs has the largest deficit of early education opportunities for young children in the state.
"In addition, it will have a professional development center on the lower level forum, continuing education and professional development for early educators across southern Colorado," said Liz Denson, President and CEO of Early Connections.
Kids from other Early Connections programs helped with Thursday's groundbreaking ceremony.
___
Federal investigations unfolded at two businesses in southeast Colorado Springs
The DEA says it is a part of an investigation with Homeland Security.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.