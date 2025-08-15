Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Early Connections Learning Center receiving $8 million upgrade

The $8 million renovation will add 70 new child care slots, with 30 dedicated to infants and toddlers.
Early Connections Learning Center is making a major expansion in downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Early Connections Learning Center in Downtown Colorado Springs is getting an $8 million upgrade.

Early Connections provides the following:

  • Day care
  • After-school care
  • Education for children in our community

When construction is finished, the nonprofit will have 70 more new child care slots, 30 of which will be for infants and toddlers specifically.

Leaders at Early Connections say Colorado Springs has the largest deficit of early education opportunities for young children in the state.

"In addition, it will have a professional development center on the lower level forum, continuing education and professional development for early educators across southern Colorado," said Liz Denson, President and CEO of Early Connections.

Kids from other Early Connections programs helped with Thursday's groundbreaking ceremony.

