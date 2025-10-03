Dublin Boulevard reopens between Fieler Drive and Issaquah Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A three-month-long closure is now over for residents on the east side of Colorado Springs.

On Friday, the City of Colorado Springs announced that Dublin Boulevard reopened between Fieler Drive and Issaquah Drive.

The closure, which began in June as construction kicked off, sought to improve safety and address flooding issues along the road, causing significant detours for those in the area.

The City says the following work was completed ahead of schedule:



Completed water mitigation for an underground spring west of Peterson Road to address the recurring issue of water and ice on the road

Improved Dublin Boulevard to two lanes in each direction with turn lanes from Fieler Drive to east of Mustang Rim Drive

Reconstructed the intersection of Dublin Boulevard and Peterson Road

Built more than 90% of the project’s storm sewer system

Finished nearly all water line relocation work for the entire project

Accelerated road reconstruction between Mustang Rim Drive and Issaquah Drive

While the road has reopened, people should still expect rolling closures as crews work to pave and finish the remaining aspects of the project.

Originally slated with a completion date of Fall 2026, the city expects the project to finish by Spring 2026.

If you would like to stay up to date on the project, you can text DUBLIN to 866-762-3460.

___

No injuries reported after small plane crash-lands in Colorado Springs At about 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday, crews in Colorado Springs were called to a busy intersection where a small plane had crash-landed. "3 occupants on board, all parties accounted for with no injuries," the Colorado Springs Fire Department wrote on social media. No Injuries Reported After Small Plane Crash-Lands in Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.