Drop off new, unwrapped toys at Big R stores to help children in our community

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — News5 is proud to partner with The Salvation Army and Big R stores to make sure kids in southern Colorado receive a gift this Christmas.

Big R stores across southern Colorado have collection boxes where you can drop off a new, unwrapped toy. They're looking for gifts for kids ages zero to 18.

Big R says this partnership is a great way to give to our community.

"It's just very rewarding (to) able to give back to the community... with everything going on in the world... it's a good feeling," said Matthew Bailey, Regional Operations Manager at Big R.

Big R and The Salvation Army are taking donations from now until Thursday.

