Drivers Cooperative Colorado relaunches with new app and expanded services

DENVER, Colo. – Drivers Cooperative Colorado, a driver-owned rideshare service, is relaunching with a new app and expanded offerings, including rides to Denver International Airport.

The company, which first launched in September, temporarily suspended operations in April due to technical issues with its original app.

“The main goal is to make sure that the working conditions are good and we promote economic justice for these drivers,” said Isaac Chinyoka, the cooperative’s General Manager. “We wanted to make sure that this works for both riders and drivers. We have been working very hard, and the drivers have been very patient.”

They partnered with Singaporean rideshare company Tada to create a completely new app, called Coop Rideshare. Tada will provide the technology without influencing the cooperative’s operations, which will remain entirely driver owned.

“The drivers are still the owners of this company,” Chinyoka said. “It’s still a cooperative.”

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Driver Heriberto Alvarez is looking forward to the development of the Spanish language version of the app, and connecting with the Spanish speaking Colorado community.

Following feedback from drivers and riders, the revised application will incorporate new features like cancellation fees that ensure drivers are compensated if riders abort trips.

They now offer seven types of vehicle categories, including wheelchair accessible vehicles, and they are actively developing a Spanish language version of the app.

The cooperative was never able to get their drivers access to DIA with the old app, but they say they have resolved that issue. Rides to the airport, an important feature for many, will be possible when the application officially launches on July 16 at 1:00 p.m.

The company aims to broaden its reach beyond Colorado, with other driver cooperatives in states like Minnesota, Illinois, and Virginia reaching out about potential expansion in the future.

“Colorado is our roots,” said Chinyoka. “But we want to expand and make sure that we share with other cooperatives in other states, as well, so that they can use this technology.”

Drivers involved with the cooperative are optimistic about the new changes in a cooperative that is still committed to offering drivers a respectable wage.

“I’m making good money. It’s fair money,” said driver Heriberto Alvarez. “I’m not getting rich, but I’m getting fair money. Being part of the business, that's what makes me come here to the cooperative.”

