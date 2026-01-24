Driver who died following crash on Marksheffel Road last week identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The man who died following a crash on Marksheffel Road in Colorado Springs last week has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 22-year-old Esteban Solorio.

The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. on January 16, north of the intersection of Marksheffel Road and Drennan Road, which is located near the Colorado Springs Airport.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Solorio was traveling south on Marksheffel Road when he drifted off the west side of the road. Police say the vehicle rolled over, and Solorio was ejected.

The department says Solorio was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say speed is being considered as a factor in the crash. At this time, it is unknown if Solorio was impaired.

This was the second traffic death in the city this year, according to CSPD. In the last 365 days, they say there have been 55 deadly crashes in Colorado Springs.

___

Layoffs expected as School District 49 grapples with budget crisis School District 49 leaders say budget pressures are forcing difficult decisions, including cutting staff. Layoffs expected as School District 49 grapples with budget crisis

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.