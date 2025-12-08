Driver cited after train crash in Colorado, no injuries reported

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department says that a driver was cited after a crash involving a train Sunday evening.

According to the police, around 10 p.m., a driver was attempting to cross the West Las Animas Street railroad crossing when their vehicle was hit by a BNSF train heading southbound on the track.

Police say the crew saw the vehicle ahead and began slowing the train down before the crash.

No one was injured in the crash, which closed the crossing and the railway for several hours while BNSF crews conducted inspections of the train, track, and crossing.

Police say they cited the driver, and he was released following their investigation.

